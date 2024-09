Updated on: September 12, 2024 20:10 IST

Muqabla : Pm Modi's Ganpati Puja at CJI's house,Opposition reacts

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut reacted to PM Modi's visit to CJI DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Puja and said that people visit each other's house during festive time but he doesn't have information about how many houses the PM has visited so far.