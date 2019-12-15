Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Consumers gets another blow, Amul and Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 and 3/litre

News Videos

Consumers gets another blow, Amul and Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 and 3/litre

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 11:49 IST ]
Amul has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre being sold in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSeveral parts of North India turn white after fresh snowfall Next VideoNo lesson learnt, 3 major fire accidents take place in Delhi within a week  