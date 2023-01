Updated on: January 14, 2023 14:11 IST

Conspiracy to terrorize Delhi before January 26 failed, Hand grenade recovered from Bhalswa Dairy | Khalistan

Before January 26, Delhi Police has achieved great success. A hand grenade has been recovered from Bhalswa Dairy. These seizures have been made on the trail of a suspected Khalistani terrorist. Police yesterday arrested two suspects Jagjit Singh and Naushad from Jahangir Puri.