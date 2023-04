Updated on: April 08, 2023 13:39 IST

Congress's efforts to unite Modi's opponents before 24 got a big blow

In the War of 24, Congress is trying to form a new front against Modi, and efforts are being made to unite the opposition on the issue of Adani, but Sharad Pawar has dealt a big blow to Rahul's plan. Sharad Pawar has said bluntly that there is no need for a JPC probe in the Adani case.