Updated on: April 06, 2023 15:00 IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Centre regarding the Adani case & said big thing

Mallikarjun Kharge On PM Modi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has once again attacked PM Modi regarding the Adani case. Kharge said why so much importance is being given to Adani, and how did Adani's wealth become 12 lakh crores in just 2.5 years?