Updated on: October 17, 2022 7:48 IST

Congress President Elections: Congress Gears Up to Elect Non-Gandhi President After 24 Years

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are all set for a face-off in an electoral contest on Monday, for the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief. The grand old party is set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years. Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.#congress #shashitharoor #indiatv