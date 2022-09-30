Congress President Election LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge की Entry से कांग्रेस में नया ट्वीस्ट|Hindi LIVE
Congress President Nomination | Congress President Election 2022 LIVE: चुनाव के नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन है. आज पार्टी में हलचल तेज़ है. अभी तक जो तस्वीर सामने आ रही उसके मुताबिक मुख्य मुकाबला Mallikarjun Kharge और Shashi Tharor के बीच बनता दिख रहा है. Digvijay Singh के लड़ने पर अभी संशय बरक़रार है. काग्रेस जी-23 गुट अपना कोई उम्मीदवार नही उतार रहा है. एस में उनके Mallikarjun Kharge को समर्थन देने की उम्मीद है.#congress #congresspresidentelection #mallikarjunakharge #digvijaysingh #shashitharoor #mallikarjunakharge #indiatv