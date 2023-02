Updated on: February 24, 2023 8:30 IST

Congress Plenary Session: The 85th session of Congress begins today in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur

The 85th Congress session is starting today in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. In this three-day session, the party will chalk out a strategy for the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, decisions will be made on the Congress party's committees and other structures.