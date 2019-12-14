Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Congress Party to hold Bharat Bachao demonstrations at overseas today

News Videos

Congress Party to hold Bharat Bachao demonstrations at overseas today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 8:00 IST ]

Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramleela Maidan on Saturday to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoFire breaks out in West Delhi's Mundka area; rescue operation underway Next VideoPM Narendra Modi to chair maiden Ganga Council meet in Kanpur today  