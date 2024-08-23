Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Congress & National Conference form alliance for J&K polls; Farooq Abdullah gives 1st reaction

News Videos

Updated on: August 23, 2024 7:39 IST

Congress & National Conference form alliance for J&K polls; Farooq Abdullah gives 1st reaction

As National Conference and Congress set to fight Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections together, NC chief Farooq Abdullah on August 22 prompted that statehood is prime concern for the alliance.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement