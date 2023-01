Updated on: January 14, 2023 13:37 IST

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur | Rahul Gandhi

Jalandhar Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after he suffered a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur town. The yatra has been halted for now.