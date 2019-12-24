The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from entering Meerut. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had left for Meerut earlier today, to meet kin of those dead in alleged police firing during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The two had requested that they, along with another Congress leader, be allowed to meet the families, but were denied entry, sources said. Both the Congress leaders later returned to Delhi.