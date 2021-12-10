Friday, December 10, 2021
     
Updated on: December 10, 2021 13:20 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Bipin Rawat

Many leaders are reaching the house of General Bipin Rawat to pay him their last tributes. Even an emotional Rahul Gandhi was seen at his house, who paid him floral tribute.
