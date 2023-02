Updated on: February 03, 2023 20:55 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "What is the value of a citizen of India?"

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi spoke about the value of an Indian citizen, saying that if PM Modi's govt continues this inflation, education will become more expensive, the medical field will become more expensive, and our country's children who need a high-quality education will be unable to obtain.