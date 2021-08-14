Saturday, August 14, 2021
     
  5. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with opposition leaders on Aug 20

Updated on: August 14, 2021 10:00 IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with opposition leaders on Aug 20

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had called a virtual meeting of like-minded opposition leaders on Aug 20, sources said. The meeting will be held at 4PM

