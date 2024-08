Updated on: August 30, 2024 13:23 IST

Cong Calls for CM Shinde's Apology Over Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan held the Eknath Shinde government responsible for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra's Malvan. He called on the Chief Minister to apologize for the incident and urged somebody to accept responsibility for it.