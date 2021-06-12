Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Conduct poll on Punjab's most hated man, result will be Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir Singh Badal

News Videos

Conduct poll on Punjab's most hated man, result will be Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his opinion on the historic alliance with BSP after 25 years.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar Kenya Kenyan Counterpart India-Kenya Joint Commission Bilateral Relationship

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X