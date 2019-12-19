Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Cold wave intensifies in North India, temperature likely to drop further in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Chandigarh

News Videos

Cold wave intensifies in North India, temperature likely to drop further in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Chandigarh

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 7:44 IST ]
The cold wave sweeping the northern states tightened its grip with major cities in the north recording lowest temperatures of the season and fog cover in isolated places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCitizenship Act Protest: Mamata Banerjee to hold rally in WB, Congress-NCP in Mumbai