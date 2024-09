Updated on: September 05, 2024 20:27 IST

Muqabla : Akhilesh Yadav Comment On Caste Factor on Wanted criminal involved in Sultanpur jewellery store robbery shot dead in encounter with STF

A wanted criminal and prime accused in the daylight robbery at jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district was killed in an encounter with the state Special Task Force (STF) in the early hours of Thursday, said officials. Mangesh Yadav, who had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head,