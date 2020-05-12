Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
  CM Yogi transfers Rs 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries through direct bank transfer

CM Yogi transfers Rs 225.39 crore to MGNREGA beneficiaries through direct bank transfer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Rs 225.39 crore to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) beneficiaries through direct bank transfer.

