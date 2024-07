Updated on: July 03, 2024 18:02 IST

Rajdharm : Organisers tried to cover up incident, special probe team formed, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hathras on Wednesday in the wake of the stampede during a religious congregation in which more than 120 people have lost their lives. He also visited the Hathras hospital to take stock of the situation and meet injured people.