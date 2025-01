Updated on: January 28, 2025 21:38 IST

Muqabla : Yogi effect in Delhi as he raises Rohingya, infiltration issues?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Delhi Mangolpuri said Aam Aadmi Party has committed a 'sin' by settling Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators in Okhla. He alleged that civic amenities and infrastructure in Delhi have collapsed and the people of the city are settling in Noida