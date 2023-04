Updated on: April 29, 2023 0:14 IST

CM Yogi said this big thing about mafia and goon rule in UP

Yogi Adityanath On UP Mafia: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently on an election tour. Wherever he is going…he is telling one thing in clear words…Mafiaraj and criminals are not well in UP…and no criminal will be spared.