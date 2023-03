Updated on: March 26, 2023 14:37 IST

CM Yogi On Satyagraha Sankalp: CM Yogi's taunt on Congress' Satyagraha programmed.. said big thing

Congress Sankalp Satyagraha: The Congress on Sunday launched a one-day 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Regarding which UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that people immersed in corruption cannot do Satyagraha