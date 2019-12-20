Friday, December 20, 2019
     
CM Mamata leads anti-CAA movement; calls for UN referendum

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 9:12 IST ]

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were led by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has called for a UN referendum on the CAA and the NRC.

