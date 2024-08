Updated on: August 16, 2024 12:55 IST

Mamata Banerjee's big claim on mob attack at RG Kar medical college, says 'I feel they are BJP...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "The people who vandalised RG Kar Hospital yesterday and created this ruckus are not connected to the student movement of RG Kar Medical College, they are outsiders."