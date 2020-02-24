Monday, February 24, 2020
     
  5. Clash between pro, anti-CAA groups continues in Delhi's Jafrabad

Clash between pro, anti-CAA groups continues in Delhi's Jafrabad

Clash broke out between groups supporting Citizenship Amendment Act and people protesting against the law in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on the second consecutive day on Feb 24.

