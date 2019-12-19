Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. Citizenship Act: CCTV and drone cameras are being monitored in Delhi for identification of the accused

Citizenship Act: CCTV and drone cameras are being monitored in Delhi for identification of the accused

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 6:53 IST ]
CCTV and drone cameras are being monitored in Delhi for identification of the accused. So far 10 people have been arrested in connection to Jamia violence. The police is still searching for the mastermind.
