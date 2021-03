Chunav Dhamaka: Won't allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again, Amit Shah slams Badruddin Ajmal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Congress and AIUDF of hankering for power in Assam to open the borders for infiltrators and said emphatically that BJP will not allow the state to become a hub for illegal immigrants again after freeing the land encroached by them during last five years.