Chunav Dhamaka: From Assam EVM Row to Amit Shah's election rally in bengal, watch today's political wrap

The Election Commission on Friday, 2 March, announced a repoll at a Ratabari polling station and suspended four officials, hours after a video surfaced, alleging that an electronic voting machine (EVM) was being transported in the car of the Krishnendu Paul, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patharkandi.