Updated on: December 24, 2022 16:30 IST

China COVID Case Update: 201 new COVID cases reported in India in the last 24 hours

India recorded 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,791.