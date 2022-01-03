Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Children of age group 15-18 years to be inoculated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from today

News Videos

Updated on: January 03, 2022 7:36 IST

Children of age group 15-18 years to be inoculated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin from today

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years across the country will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from today.
Coronavirus Vaccination Covid19 Vaccines Covid Vaccines For Children 15-18 Age Group Vaccination Coronavirus

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News