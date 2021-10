Updated on: October 16, 2021 8:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Big action in Jashpur car accident row, ASI suspended

One person was killed and 20 others injured after a speeding car ran over a group of people during the Goddess Durga idol immersion procession at Pathalgaon in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Friday. According to the details, the accident occurred in the Bazarpara area in Pathalgaon.