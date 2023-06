Updated on: June 02, 2023 13:54 IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ended slavery mindset, syas PM Modi on 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen on the completion of 350 years of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. PM Modi said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ended the mentality of slavery.