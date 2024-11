Updated on: November 07, 2024 11:24 IST

Chhath Puja 2024: Preparation underway for ‘First Argah’ of Chhath Puja at Kalindi Kunj Ghat

Chhath Puja 2024: Preparations are underway for the third day of Chhath Puja at a ghat in Kalindi Kunj on November 07. Chhath Puja is a vibrant festival dedicated to the Sun God and his consort, Chhathi Maiya.