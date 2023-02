Updated on: February 06, 2023 18:15 IST

Chhapra Rajput Murder: There was a lot of ruckus after the murder of a person of the Rajput caste in Chhapra.

After the murder of a person of Rajput caste in Bihar's Chhapra, there was a lot of ruckus. The Rajput and Yadav castes came face to face.On Sunday, three boys of the Rajput caste were taken hostage and beaten. See