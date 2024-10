Updated on: October 15, 2024 12:46 IST

Chennai: Heavy rain wreaks havoc, schools-colleges closed | CM Stalin reviews monsoon preparedness

Chennai: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on October 15 as the city embraced monsoon. Waterlogging witnessed in Koyambedu area of Chennai after incessant rainfall in the area. The IMD has predicted heavy to very-heavy rains across Tamil Nadu over the next three days.