Updated on: August 23, 2023 20:58 IST

Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians: PM Modi

Hailing the ISRO's Mission Moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandrayaan-3's triumph mirrors the aspirations and capabilities of 140 crore Indians. "To new horizons and beyond! Proud moment for India," he wrote on X