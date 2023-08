Updated on: August 24, 2023 0:00 IST

Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, Time for the Pragyan rover to roll out

Special Report: India will walk on the moon, it was impossible a few days ago..It was only America, China and Russia that could reach the moon...But now the entire southern part of the moon, the land of the South Pole will be ours..Pragyan will walk on the ground. And it will continue for 14 days..