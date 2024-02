Updated on: February 01, 2024 10:17 IST

Champai Soren will be new Chief Minister of Jharkhand informs Banna Gupta

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta informed that Champai Soren will be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Banna Gupta said, “We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party.