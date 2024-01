Updated on: January 29, 2024 11:22 IST

Cervical Cancer Awareness: How to prevent and strategies for treatment | Health DNA | India TV News

January is the month of cervical cancer awareness. Therefore, in this episode of Health DNA, we had a conversation with Dr Anjana Singh, Director & HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, to know about cervical cancer, its risk factors and how preventive measures.