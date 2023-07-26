Wednesday, July 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Centre asks Supreme Court to extend ED Director SK Mishra's tenure

News Videos

Updated on: July 26, 2023 14:44 IST

Centre asks Supreme Court to extend ED Director SK Mishra's tenure

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court of India seeking an extension of the term of the chief of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) SK Mishra, which is set to come to an end on Monday, July 31.
Ed Director Sanjay Mishra Ed Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra Ed Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra Sanjay Kumar Mishra Ed Director Supreme Court On Ed Director

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News