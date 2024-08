Updated on: August 05, 2024 11:08 IST

Center to Introduce Muslim Waqf Board Bill: Will modi government bring the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in Parliament?

The Modi Government 3.0 is preparing to limit the arbitrariness of the Waqf Board. The government intends to make big changes to the Waqf Board. The Cabinet approved the modifications on Friday.The government is intending to make approximately 40 revisions to the existing Waqf Act.