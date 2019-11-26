Wednesday, November 27, 2019
     
News Videos

CCTV footage: Speeding car flies off Hyderabad flyover

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 21:24 IST ]

Two spine-chilling videos of an accident have emerged on the internet showing a speeding car falling off a flyover in Hyderabad. These videos were captured by CCTV cameras installed near newly-inaugurated bio-diversity flyover in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place at 1 pm on Saturday.

