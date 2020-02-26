CBSE postpones exams scheduled for tomorrow in North East Part of Delhi. Exams in rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.
Students appear for CBSE board exams in South Delhi, parents worried over North East situation
CBSE board exams 2020 begin
CBSE declares Class 12 results
Recommended Video
Students appear for CBSE board exams in South Delhi, parents worried over North East situation
CBSE board exams 2020 begin
CBSE declares Class 12 results
Class 12th CBSE results to declared shortly
Top News
Map shows violence-affected areas in Northeast Delhi
Northeast Delhi violence Live Updates: Post visit to violence-hit areas, Doval meets Amit Shah
CBSE postpones Class 12 English exam in Northeast Delhi scheduled for tomorrow
Coronavirus scare: Six countries, including China, pull out of shooting World Cup in Delhi
Hyundai launches new variant of Grand i10 Nios, price starts at Rs 7.68 lakh | check details
IB officer found dead in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, body recovered from drain
Latest News
Smith dethrones Kohli as No.1 batsman in Tests; Bumrah drops out of top 10 in bowler's rankings
Watch: Chahal, Rohit and Khaleel hilariously re-enact comedy scene from 'Dhol'
Why India should stick to Prithvi Shaw for Christchurch Test
Stop burning my country: Bollywood celebrities appeal for calm amid Delhi riots
CISF to take over security of Jammu, Srinagar airports
Map shows violence-affected areas in Northeast Delhi
IAF flight leaves for China carrying 15 tonnes of medical supplies
System for natural disaster alerts launched for coastal Andhra
Maharashtra government plans disease control institute
Ten injured as blast rocks Kabul city
Iran raises its death toll to 19 amid 139 coronavirus cases
J&K 'was, is and shall forever' remain its integral part: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC meeting
Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese police handle 22,000 epidemic-related criminal cases
6.7-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert
Stop burning my country: Bollywood celebrities appeal for calm amid Delhi riots
Angrezi Medium dialogue promo: Radhika Madan's banter as Irrfan Khan's 'bitiya' will leave you ROFL
Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he keeps up with Ranbir Kapoor during Brahmastra shoot (Pics)
Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture on filmmaker Manmohan Desai's birth anniversary
Neeraj Pandey on web series Special Ops: Understood how to tackle sensitive issues on screen
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
1st Test: Ishant 3/31 and Williamson 89 leaves match evenly poised despite NZ's 51-run lead
1st Test: Top-order fails as New Zealand restrict India to 122/5 on rain-hit Day 1 in Wellington
Smith dethrones Kohli as No.1 batsman in Tests; Bumrah drops out of top 10 in bowler's rankings
Why India should stick to Prithvi Shaw for Christchurch Test
Coronavirus scare: Six countries, including China, pull out of shooting World Cup in Delhi
All fans want is one century from Virat Kohli
Tokyo Olympics 2020 could be cancelled if coronavirus not contained by late May: IOC member
Daily Horoscope February 26, 2020: Pisces, Aquarius, Aries and others, know what's in store for you
Vastu Tips: Keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home attracts negative energy
Melania Trump's best 'happiness class' moments with children captured on camera. See videos
Holi 2020: These 3 Kanji Vada recipes will definitely make your festival special
Ivanka Trump repeats outfit as she visits India, impresses fashion police
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro launching in India on March 5: Everything you can expect
Audio Technica ATH-CLR100BT Review: Decent audio on a budget
This simple WhatsApp trick will tell you if your messages are read when blue tick is off
OnePlus has appointed Siddhant Narayan as India Marketing Head
Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro 5G will launch in March: Expected features, specifications and more
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download