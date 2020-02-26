Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
  5. CBSE postpones exams scheduled for tomorrow in North East Part of Delhi

CBSE postpones exams scheduled for tomorrow in North East Part of Delhi

CBSE postpones exams scheduled for tomorrow in North East Part of Delhi. Exams in rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly.

