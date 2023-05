Updated on: May 15, 2023 14:23 IST

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan

Big news has come in Mumbai's cruise drugs case.. In the case of Shahrukh's son Aryan Khan, there has been a big disclosure on Sameer Wankhede.. According to CBI's FIR, Sameer Wankhede and team blackmailed Shahrukh family in the name of Aryan Khan.