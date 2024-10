Updated on: October 16, 2024 18:56 IST

Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh urges sanctions on Indian diplomats, calls for RSS ban

The leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh called for sanctions on Indian diplomats and a ban on the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), a Hindu nationalist group, as relations between the two countries worsened over the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.