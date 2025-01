Updated on: January 14, 2025 19:15 IST

California Wildfires: Over 8500 firefighters on high alert, predicts National Weather Service

High winds in Los Angeles on Jan 13 are hampering wildfire containment efforts. Winds up to 70 mph are forecasted until Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning. Fire crews are prepared for increased winds. 8,500 firefighters are assigned to tackle large blazes.