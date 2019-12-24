Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approves creation of chief of defence staff

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 16:46 IST ]

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) today has approved the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS). The CCS has also approved the report of a high-level committee, headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

