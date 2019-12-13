Friday, December 13, 2019
     
CAB protest: Curfew relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh today

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 11:03 IST ]

Curfew in parts of Assam was relaxed for a several hours on Friday amid protests against Citizenship Bill across Northeast. Restrictions in Assam's Guwahati have been relaxed for 7 hours - from 6 am to 1 pm; while curfew in Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm today.

 

